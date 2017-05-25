BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25 Brady Corp
* Brady Corp qtrly earnings per diluted Class A nonvoting common share were $0.43
* Brady Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and tightens its fiscal 2017 EPS guidance
* Q3 sales $275.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $279.4 million
* Brady Corp sees organic sales ranging from a low single-digit decline to slightly positive growth for year ending july 31, 2017
* Brady Corp - tightening earnings per diluted class a common share guidance from $1.75 to $1.85 to range of $1.80 to $1.85 for full year 2017
* Organic revenue declined 1.9 percent for quarter ended april 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc announces extension of tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company