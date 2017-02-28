WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 BRAIN AG:
* Q1 adjusted EBIT declined from a loss of 0.9 million euros ($953,100.00) to a loss of 2.3 million euros
* Q1 total operating performance of 6.6 million euros compared to 7.0 million euros in the previous year
* Q1 revenues increased slightly from 6.0 million euros to 6.1 million euros
* We still expect to achieve group EBIT break-even during fiscal year 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.