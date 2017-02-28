Feb 28 BRAIN AG:

* Q1 adjusted EBIT declined from a loss of 0.9 million euros ($953,100.00) to a loss of 2.3 million euros

* Q1 total operating performance of 6.6 million euros compared to 7.0 million euros in the previous year

* Q1 revenues increased slightly from 6.0 million euros to 6.1 million euros

* We still expect to achieve group EBIT break-even during fiscal year 2017/18