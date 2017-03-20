March 20 Brainchip Holdings Ltd

* Exclusive licence signed for neural network technology

* Brainchip announced that it has signed an agreement with French-based technology transfer company toulouse tech transfer

* Agreement to license exclusive rights to jast learning rules and algorithms developed by cerco, a preeminent public research lab in france

* Costs related to transaction in 2017 are expected to be immaterial relative to company's total expenses