June 2 BRAINCOOL AB (PUBL)

* RIGHTS ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED TO ABOUT SEK 49 MILLION

* RIGHTS ISSUE SUBSCRIBED AT ABOUT 83 PERCENT

* THROUGH ISSUE, RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 41 MILLION AFTER ISSUE AND GUARANTEE COSTS