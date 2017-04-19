BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Brandywine Realty Trust:
* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance
* Q1 FFO per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Brandywine Realty Trust- current 2017 ffo guidance range of $1.35 to $1.42 is now adjusted to $1.33 to $1.40
* Brandywine Realty Trust- guidance for 2017 earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.20 to $0.27
* Brandywine Realty Trust - 2017 speculative revenue reduced $1.0 million from $28.7 million to $27.7 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.