March 29 Callidus Capital Corp:

* Braslyn increases ownership in Callidus Capital Corporation

* Braslyn Ltd - acquired, through facilities of Toronto stock exchange, ownership and control over 129,800 common shares of Callidus Capital Corporation

* Braslyn - now owns and controls total of 6.5 million common shares of Callidus, or about 12.85% of issued and outstanding common shares of Callidus