March 7 Braster SA:

* Plans to expand in H1/H2 2017 into Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, Portugal, Ireland, Denmark

* Plans to expand in H2 2017 into U.S., Canada, Brazil, India, GCC countries

* Under strategy for 2015-2021 plans to gain from 60.0 to 70.0 million zlotys($17.22 million) for expansion purposes

* Plans to get more than 90 percent of revenue from export in 2021

* Expects 2017-2021 revenue CAGR at about 230 pct