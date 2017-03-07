March 7 Braster SA:
* Plans to expand in H1/H2 2017 into Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, Portugal, Ireland,
Denmark
* Plans to expand in H2 2017 into U.S., Canada, Brazil, India, GCC countries
* Under strategy for 2015-2021 plans to gain from 60.0 to 70.0 million zlotys($17.22
million) for expansion purposes
* Plans to get more than 90 percent of revenue from export in 2021
* Expects 2017-2021 revenue CAGR at about 230 pct
($1 = 4.0654 zlotys)
