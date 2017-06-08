BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
June 8 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. provides business update
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - company and Wells Fargo Bank, and certain lenders under company's credit agreement entered into a waiver agreement
* Bravo Brio Restaurant-waiver agreement provides limited waiver of some events of default by co under credit agreement
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - expect to be in full compliance with current credit agreement by end of q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide