May 2 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $106.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $108.1 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $405 million to $415 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 total comparable restaurant sales of minus 2.5% to flat

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $10.0 million to $12.0 million

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.22 to $0.32

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $409.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S