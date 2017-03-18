BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
* Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private lender, announces changes to its board of directors in a securities filing
* Candido Bracher, the company's incoming chief executive, to step down from board, will attend board meetings as guest
* Marco Bonomi, the bank's former head of retail, to take Bracher's board seat
* João Moreira Salles, a member of one of the bank's founding families, to take a board seat reserved for controlling shareholders
* Moreira Salles replaces Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho Neto, who is stepping down from board
* Alfredo Villela to step down from board and will be replaced by former board member and vice president Geraldo Carbone
* Nildemar Secches to step down from board and will be replaced by Amos Genish, former chief executive of Telefonica Brasil Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Dan Grebler)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.