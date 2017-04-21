April 21 Breadtalk Group Ltd:

* Unit together with its JV partner, Minor Food Group Pcl, have injected additional capital of 50 million baht in JV co

* Subsequent to increase in capital, total registered capital of BTM has increased from 203.3 million baht to 253.3 million baht

* Increase in capital is not expected to have any material impact on EPS of group for financial year ending 31 dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: