BRIEF-Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft's board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman
May 11 Freni Brembo says:
* Q1 revenues at 632.6 million euros, up 12.2 percent
* Q1 EBITDA 125.5 million euros, up 14.5 percent
* Q1 EBITDA profit margin at 19.8 percent vs 19.5 percent a year ago
* saw modest yet promising signs of a recovery in Argentina and Brazil
* order book projections allow group to look to the future "with cautious optimism" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 835.0 million yuan ($122.34 million) from 1.3 billion yuan previously