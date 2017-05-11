BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 11 Bri-Chem Corp
* Bri-Chem announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $33.9 million, an increase of 129% from Q1 in 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Expect activity levels to remain at or near current levels for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes