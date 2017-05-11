May 11 Bri-Chem Corp

* Bri-Chem announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $33.9 million, an increase of 129% from Q1 in 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Expect activity levels to remain at or near current levels for remainder of 2017