April 13 Brick Brewing Co. Ltd

* Says net revenue for quarter increased to $10.5 million compared to $9.0 million

* Says ebitda* for quarter was $1.8 million, compared to ebitda* in q4 of fiscal 2016 of $1.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.11