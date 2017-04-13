MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Brick Brewing Co. Ltd:
* Brick brewing reports record full-year EBITDA of $8.8m
* Q4 revenue c$10.5 million versus c$9.0 million
* Brick Brewing Co. - Kitchener expansion project on track for completion this summer with expected full year recurring savings of $0.6 million
* EBITDA for quarter was $1.8 million, compared to EBITDA in q4 of fiscal 2016 of $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday