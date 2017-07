July 5 (Reuters) - BRICORAMA SA:

* Co and Itm équipement De La Maison Enter Into Exclusive Negotiations Concerning Acquisition of Co's French and Spanish Activities by Subsidiary Groupement Les Mousquetaires

* Parties Have Signed a Preliminary Non-Binding Agreement Regarding the Acquisition

* ACCORDING TO TERMS, GROUPEMENT LES MOUSQUETAIRES WOULD BY 100 PERCENT OF BRICORAMA SAS; TRANSACTION WOULD NOT TRIGGER TAKEOVER BID ON BRICORAMA SA Source text: bit.ly/2sqhHf3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)