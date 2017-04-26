New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Bricorama SA:
* FY EBITDA EUR 47.5 million ($51.75 million) versus EUR 47.2 million year ago
* FY recurring operating income EUR 30.4 million versus EUR 30.3 million year ago
* For 2017 aims to increase its turnover by 2 to 3 pct excluding external growth and its recurring operating income by between 5 pct and 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/2p4FDWd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.