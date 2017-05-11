BRIEF-Great-Sun Foods' share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from June 21 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
May 11 BRICORAMA SA
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 162.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 166.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2q7dD4Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says share trade to halt from June 21 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
* Says unit plans to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery Ltd for $48.6 million via cash from Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd