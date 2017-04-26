BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Bridge Bancorp Inc
* Bridge Bancorp, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Says net interest income for 2017 Q1 increased $1.0 million over 2016 to $30.5 million
* Says net interest income for 2017 Q1 increased $1.0 million over 2016 to $30.5 million, with a net interest margin of 3.39%
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.