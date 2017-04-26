April 26 Bridge Bancorp Inc

* Bridge Bancorp, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Says net interest income for 2017 Q1 increased $1.0 million over 2016 to $30.5 million

* Says net interest income for 2017 Q1 increased $1.0 million over 2016 to $30.5 million, with a net interest margin of 3.39% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: