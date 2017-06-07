BRIEF-Sta Lucia Land clarifies about news article
* Refers to article entitled “real estate firm ups capex, sets double-digit growth”
June 7 Bridge Interactive:
* Bridge Interactive and Black Knight Financial Services announce new alliance to provide advanced data management services to Paragon MLS users
* In addition, co has leveraged bridge interactive's contact product as part of its property information central solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to article entitled “real estate firm ups capex, sets double-digit growth”
June 23 Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :