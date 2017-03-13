BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 14 Nikkei:
* Bridgestone will aim for operating profit growth of 5-6% annually in its mainstay North And South American business
* Bridgestone's operating profit for Americas segment projected to grow 18% to 239 billion yen in the year ending December 2017
* Bridgestone's consol group sales projected to rise 9% to 3.63 trillion yen in fiscal 2017, operating profit forecast to grow 1% to 452 billion yen
* Bridgestone's Japan, operating profit in 2017 is forecast to drop 9% to 137 billion yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.