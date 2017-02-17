Drop in India, Kenya tea output brews price rises
* Tea prices climb after dry weather in top producers India, Kenya
Feb 17 Bridgestone Corp:
* to buy back up to 6.4 percent of own shares worth as much as 150 billion yen ($1.32 billion)
* to retire 20 million treasury shares Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.4000 yen)
* Tea prices climb after dry weather in top producers India, Kenya
* Says it completed issue of new shares and convertible corporate bonds and raised 299.1 million yen in total, on May 29