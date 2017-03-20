BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 20 Bridgestone Corp Pcl
* To spend about 6.2 billion baht ($178.73 million ) on aircraft tire production in Thailand, Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) said in a statement.
* Two aircraft tire plants have been approved by the BOI Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.69 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.