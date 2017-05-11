May 11 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - says pricing underwritten public offering by certain of its stockholders of 4.15 million shares of common stock

* Bright Horizons Family-co has agreed to repurchase from underwriter 650,000 shares of 4.15 million of common stock being sold by selling stockholders

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions- only 3.5 million shares of 4.15 million shares of common stock being sold by selling stockholders will be sold to public Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: