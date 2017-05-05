BRIEF-MSD Capital L.P. reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in National General Holdings Corp
* MSD Capital L.P. reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in National General Holdings Corp
May 5 Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd:
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited sees U.S. IPO of 15 million American Depositary Shares - sec filing
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited sees its u.s. Ipo of 15 million ads priced between $8.00 and $10.00
* Moody's assigns A2 to Philadelphia Pa's $350 million go bonds, series 2017a