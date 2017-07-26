FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brightcove Q2 loss per share $0.22
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-Brightcove Q2 loss per share $0.22

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Brightcove Inc

* Brightcove announces financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.22

* Q2 revenue $38.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $37.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10 to $0.11 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $37.5 million to $38.5 million

* Brightcove Inc sees full year 2017 revenue expected to be in range of $152.0 million to $155.0 million

* Brightcove Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap loss from operations is expected to be in range of $11.8 million to $13.3 million

* Brightcove Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap net loss per diluted share is expected to be $0.34 to $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

