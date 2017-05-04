BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Brightcove Inc
* Brightcove announces financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $37.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.4 million
* Brightcove Inc - sees Q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $37.0 million to $37.8 million
* Brightcove Inc - says Q2 non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $4.2 million to $5.0 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13 to $0.15 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $37 million to $37.8 million
* Brightcove Inc - says FY revenue is expected to be in range of $151.0 million to $155.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brightcove Inc - says FY non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $6.0 million to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering