* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk
Feb 24 Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd
* HY revenue hk$31.26 billion versus hk$21.65 billion
* HY profit for the period hk$412 million versus loss of hk$523 million
* Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 31 december 2016
* Looking ahead to second half year of fy2017 and near future, all upstream projects will achieve considerable increase in production
* Looking ahead to second half year of fy2017, profits are expected to grow further due to oil price recovery and continued sales increase
* "Group's six bunker barges are expected to operate with improved utilization and efficiency"
* "Looking into second half year of fy2017, average TCE of our VLCC's is expected to rise"
* "Our e-commerce platform is expected to face challenges when they enter market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF RUB 3.48 PER SHARE FOR 2016