BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Brightpath Early Learning Inc
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
* Company's qtrly revenue was $23.3 million compared to $14.8 million in 2016, an increase of 57.3%
* Qtrly FFO increased to $2.8 million ($0.023 per share) compared to $1.2 million ($0.010 per share) in 2016
* Qtrly AFFO increased to $3.0 million ($0.025 per share) compared to $1.3 million ($0.010 per share) in 2016
* Qtrly net profit per share $0.003
* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017