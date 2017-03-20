BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 20 Briju SA:
* Feb. 2017 prelim. revenue 11.4 million zlotys ($2.9 million), down 80.0 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9784 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.