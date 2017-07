July 5 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Sees HY basic loss per share and basic headline loss per share to decrease more than 100 pct compared to prior year

* Basic earnings per share of 12.2 cents and basic headline earnings per share of 11.5 cents were reported in comparative period