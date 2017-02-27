BRIEF-Admiral Capital Q3 2016/17 profit before tax and value adjustments up at DKK 19 million
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited
* Dividend income increased by 10.3pct to r339.9 million
* Fy net profit before tax of r283.5 million
* Dividend declared increased by 20pct to 42cps
* FY INAV increased by 21.4pct to over r5 billion
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
* Sea Harvest Group's revenue increased by 41pct to r1.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TOKYO, May 29 The Bank of Japan saw interest payments on its huge government bond holdings decline for the first time in five years in the fiscal year that ended in March, a sign that its ultra-loose monetary policy was taking a toll on its financial health.