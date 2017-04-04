April 4 Brinker International Inc

* Brinker International announces Chief Financial Officer resignation

* Brinker International Inc - Resignation of Tom Edwards will be effective April 7, 2017

* Brinker International Inc - Chief Financial Officer Tom Edwards, is relocating to accept a role outside restaurant industry

* Brinker International Inc - Joe Taylor who currently serves as VP investor relations,treasurer, to assume interim CFO role until successor is named

* Brinker International Inc - Search for Edwards' replacement is underway