BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 Brinker International Inc
* Brinker International announces Chief Financial Officer resignation
* Brinker International Inc - Resignation of Tom Edwards will be effective April 7, 2017
* Brinker International Inc - Chief Financial Officer Tom Edwards, is relocating to accept a role outside restaurant industry
* Brinker International Inc - Joe Taylor who currently serves as VP investor relations,treasurer, to assume interim CFO role until successor is named
* Brinker International Inc - Search for Edwards' replacement is underway
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing