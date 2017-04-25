BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Brinker International Inc
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.86
* Q3 revenue $810.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $815.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.94 excluding items
* Chili's company-owned comparable restaurant sales in q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased 2.3 percent
* Maggiano's comparable restaurant sales in q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased 1.6 percent
* Do not provide annual guidance as relates to us gaap earnings per share as we are unable to reliably forecast special items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.