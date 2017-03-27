March 27 Brinno Inc:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.405 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To pay cash dividend of T$ 7.4 million in total

* To use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 1.5 for every one share

* To distribute stock dividend of 2,721,956 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FJqRjF

(Beijing Headline News)