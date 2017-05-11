BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Brio Gold Inc
* Brio Gold announces secondary offering by Yamana Gold Inc.
* Brio Gold Inc - pursuant to agreement, underwriters have agreed to purchase 26.7 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of C$3.00/share
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account