BRIEF-Brio Gold Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc
* Brio Gold reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Brio Gold Inc - Q2 2017 production of 44,223 ounces of gold
* Brio Gold Inc - revenues from mining operations were $52.9 million in Q2 of 2017 compared to $65.2 million for comparable period in 2016
* Brio Gold Inc - maintains its revised production 2017 guidance at rdm of 50,000 to 65,000 ounces