FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 14 hours
BRIEF-Brio Gold Q2 loss per share $0.07
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Brio Gold Q2 loss per share $0.07

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc

* Brio Gold reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍Q2 2017 production of 44,223 ounces of gold​

* Brio Gold Inc - revenues from mining operations were $52.9 million in Q2 of 2017 compared to $65.2 million for comparable period in 2016

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍maintains its revised production 2017 guidance at rdm of 50,000 to 65,000 ounces​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.