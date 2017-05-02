BRIEF-Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock says dividend payment date
May 26 Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co Ltd
May 2 Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci:
* Appoints Ahmed Cevdet Alemdar as CEO effective as of May 15
* CEO Ahmet Yigit Gurcay resigns Source text for Eikon:
* To pay a cash dividend of 0.52 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2