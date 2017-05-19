BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Briscoe Group Ltd
* Briscoe Group to seek asx listing
* Intends to seek listing for Briscoe Group Limited on ASX as a foreign exempt entity
* Intends to apply for listing within next week; will not be seeking to raise capital in conjunction with its listing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.