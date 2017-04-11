BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Apexigen, Inc. announce clinical collaboration to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with APX005M in advanced solid tumors
* Bristol-Myers - Study to evaluate potential of APX005M + Opdivo to activate antigen-presenting cells in tumor microenvironment to show anti-tumor activity
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- Study to enroll second-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients who have failed prior chemotherapy
* Study to also enroll metastatic melanoma patients who have failed prior I-O therapy
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results