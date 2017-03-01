March 1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb expands focus on precision medicine
with investment and planned collaboration with GRAIL on
blood-based cancer screening
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Bristol-Myers Squibb will gain
early access to Grail's comprehensive clinical trial databases
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - co, grail agreed to principal
terms of a research collaboration for co to examine clinical
data using GRAIL's analytic tools
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - announced its equity investment
and plans for a research collaboration with GRAIL Inc
