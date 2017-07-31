FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Clovis Oncology announce broad clinical collaboration
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
Agriculture
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
Economy
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Clovis Oncology announce broad clinical collaboration

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Clovis Oncology announce a broad clinical collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo (nivolumab) and rubraca (rucaparib) in phase 2 and pivotal phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says specific terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - specific terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍all three studies are expected to begin before end of 2017​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - phase 2 trial to evaluate opdivo in combination with rubraca, other compounds in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says planned multi-arm clinical trials will be conducted in U.S., Europe, and possibly additional countries

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - phase 3 trials planned for 2017 will evaluate rubraca in combination with opdivo, rubraca as monotherapy, & opdivo as monotherapy

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍clovis will be study sponsor and conducting party for ovarian cancer study​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - collaboration will also include phase 2 study to evaluate safety and efficacy of opdivo in combination with rubraca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.