British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Employee workforce reductions were about 900 for quarter-ended March 31, across all regions for manufacturing, selling, research and development personnel - SEC filing
* In Q1 2017, discontinued development of FS102 which was in Phase I development for treatment of breast and gastric cancer
* Will not exercise its option to purchase F-Star Alpha which was previously consolidated by company as a variable interest entity
* IPRD charge of $75 million was included in research and development expense and attributed to noncontrolling interest in Q1 Source text - (bit.ly/2oPSPvF) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.