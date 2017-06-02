June 2 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Seattle Genetics expand clinical collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo (nivolumab) and adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍pivotal phase 3 trial planned for mid-2017​

* Bristol-Myers - phase 3 trial to evaluate adcetris alone or with opdivo in relapsed/refractory or transplant-ineligible advanced classical hodgkin lymphoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- in addition to planned trial, adcetris, opdivo being evaluated as combination therapy in multiple ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trials

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co -adcetris, opdivo combination being evaluated for older hl patients,relapsed/refractory classical hl for children, adolescents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: