March 20 Bristol-myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Cytomx Therapeutics extend
worldwide collaboration to discover Probody Therapeutics for the
treatment of cancer and other diseases
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Cytomx to receive $200 million
upfront payment
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Cytomx will also be eligible to
receive up to $448 million in future development,
regulatory,sales milestone payments for each collaboration
target
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - collaboration includes up to
eight additional targets in oncology and other therapeutic areas
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Cytomx will grant Bristol-Myers
Squibb exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize
Probody Therapeutics
