MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - to receive a combined $470m upfront, along with potential milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalties from each company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - under agreement to license BMS-986168, Biogen will pay to Bristol-Myers Squibb an upfront payment of $300 million
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Roche will pay to Bristol-Myers Squibb an upfront payment of $170 million with potential milestone payments of up to $205 million
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Biogen also will assume all remaining obligations to former stockholders of ipierian inc related to co's acquisition of co in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday