BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Bristol-myers Squibb:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84; Q1 revenues $4.93 billion, up 12 percent
* Increasing 2017 earnings per share guidance range to $2.72 - $2.87 from $2.47 - $2.67
* Sees 2017 worldwide revenues increasing in the mid-single digits
* Increasing 2017 non-gaap earnings per share guidance range to $2.85 - $3.00 from $2.70 - $2.90
* Q1 Opdivo worldwide revenues $1.13 billion, up 60 percent
* Sees 2017 research and development expenses increasing in high-teens digit range for gaap and increasing in low-double digits range for non-GAAP
* Q1 Sprycel worldwide revenues $463 million, up 14 percent
* Q1 Yervoy worldwide revenues $330 million, up 25 percent
* Q1 Eliquis worldwide revenues $1.10 billion, up 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
