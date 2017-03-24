March 24 Bristol-myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives positive chmp opinion
recommending opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of squamous
cell cancer of the head and neck in adults progressing on or
after platinum-based therapy
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - positive opinion based on
overall survival benefit demonstrated in phase 3 checkmate -141
trial
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co- safety profile of opdivo in
checkmate -141 was consistent with prior studies in other tumors
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - CHMP recommendation will now be
reviewed by European Commission
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: