June 8 Bristow Group Inc
* Bristow announces critical strategic and leadership
changes for a competitive and profitable future
* Bristow Group Inc - new bristow's europe hub includes
africa, asia, australia, norway, uk, turkmenistan and middle
east
* Bristow Group Inc - new Bristow will have two primary
geographical hubs in key areas of business, europe and americas
* Bristow Group Inc - company's americas hub includes
bristow academy, u.s. Gulf of mexico, suriname, guyana,
trinidad, canada and brazil
* Bristow Group Inc - anticipates that in 12 to 24 months,
company will have higher quality revenue, which includes $2.3
billion uk sar contract
* Bristow Group Inc - Alan Corbett has been named vice
president europe, africa, middle east, asia (eamea)
* Bristow Group Inc - Rob Phillips has been named vice
president americas
* Bristow Group Inc - structural change into two primary
hubs is expected to generate "significant cost savings", in part
through lower g&a costs
* Bristow Group Inc - Chet Akiri, senior VP and chief
commercial officer, and Bill Collins, senior VP global
operations, have departed company
* Bristow Group Inc - Bristow plans to bid on approximately
30-40 contracts this fiscal year, many of which are currently
held by competitors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: