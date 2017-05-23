May 23 Bristow Group Inc
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full
fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Q4 gaap loss per share $2.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Bristow group inc - expect fiscal year 2018 results to be
impacted by continued offshore oil and gas industry downturn
* Bristow group inc - "industry conditions in march 2017
quarter are expected to continue into fiscal year 2018"
* Bristow group inc - fiscal year 2018 results are expected
to be better than annualized q4 fiscal year 2017 results
* Bristow group inc - anticipate sequential quarterly
improvement beginning in second half of fiscal year
* Bristow group inc - qtrly operating revenue $323.7
million versus. $375.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $326.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bristow group inc - march 2017 quarter and fiscal year
2017 results were impacted by costs incurred resulting from
grounding of airbus h225 fleet
* Bristow group inc - march 2017 quarter and fiscal year
2017 results were also impacted by depreciation of british pound
sterling
